DAC approves procurement of defence equipment worth Rs 9,100 crore

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Tuesday approved procurement of equipment, valued at over Rs 9100 crore, for the defence forces. The DAC approved the procurement of two regiments of Akash Missile Systems and progressing Design & Development of Individual Underwater Breathing Apparatus (IUWBA) for T 90 Tanks.

Developed by DRDO Lab DEBEL, the IUWBA is used by the crew of Tanks as a safety gear and is required by the Tank crew for emergency escape when negotiating water obstacles while deep fording. The DAC also accorded approval for Design and Development of Test Equipment for Guided Weapons System of T 90 Tank.

The equipment is being developed by DRDO and will give an indigenous solution to the Test Equipment used for checking the Guided Weapon System of Tank T 90. The equipment earlier procured from foreign OEMs, has been developed indigenously and is in pursuit of the Government’s 'Make in India' initiative.