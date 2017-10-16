Dadri lynching case: 15 accused, out on bail, offered jobs by NTPC

NEW DELHI: Nearly 15 men, accused in the 2015 Dadri lynching case of Mohammad Akhlaq, were offered contractual employment by National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited.

The accused, who were juveniles at the time of arrest, are out on bail.

The men have been offered jobs in power company's Dadri plant near Bisada village. Local BJP MLA Tejpal Nagar allegedly helped push their case.

NTPC reportedly offered the under the company's ‘Maharatna’ scheme.

The compnay has denied all reports of offering jobs to accused persons, calling the entire episode baseless and false.

On September 28, 2015, 52-year-old Akhlaq and his son Danish were dragged out of their homes in Bishada village of Gautam Budh Nagar district following rumours that the family had stored and consumed beef.