close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

'Dahi Handi' celebrated with nationalistic flavour in Maharashtra

With the bar on heights of human pyramids relaxed by the Bombay High Court, the celebrations were organised with full gusto in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Palghar, Pune, Nashik, Kolhapur, Nagpur and other major cities.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - 15:52
&#039;Dahi Handi&#039; celebrated with nationalistic flavour in Maharashtra
Pic Courtesy: PTI

Mumbai:The birth of Lord Krishna was rung in with religious fervour on Tuesday and was followed by colourful `Dahi Handi` with a distinct national flavour by thousands of Govindas all over Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.

With the bar on heights of human pyramids relaxed by the Bombay High Court, the celebrations were organised with full gusto in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Palghar, Pune, Nashik, Kolhapur, Nagpur and other major cities.

Groups of revellers — or Govindas as they are popularly known — went around various venues singing "Govinda Ala Re, Ala, Zara Matki Sambhal Brij Bala" to the accompaniment of drums and music as huge crowds of excited onlookers welcomed them.

The Govinda troupes quickly moved onto centre-stage and tried their luck at the `Dahi Handi`, pot of milk, butter and curds, hanging high above the ground, between 30-40 feet.

Those successfully breaking the `Dahi Handi` hanging barely within reach of the precariously balanced human pyramids, were rewarded with grand prizes in cash and kind, besides fame and glory.

Combining the spirit of `Dahi Handi` with the country`s Independence Day celebrations, the revellers sported tattoos, face colours, attires in the national tri-colour, while pots were decorated in the tri-colour and other symbols of nationalism.

In Mumbai, major pyramids built over six to eight tiers were witnessed in Dadar, Ghatkopar, Borivali, Jogeshwari and Mulund, besides Thane and Navi Mumbai, many patronized by local units of major political parties.

A Dadar group managed to break the `Dahi Handi` pot with an eight-tier pyramid, while a Thane all-girls group succeeded with a six-tier pyramid.

In Thane, the biggest prize money on offer was Rs 11 lakh and in Ghatkopar the figure was Rs 25 lakh for the successful Govinda troupe.

The Jai Jawan Mandal of Thane attempted to build a nine-tier pyramid, but before the top Govinda could grab the pot, it came crashing down like a pack of cards.

All-girls Govinda groups in Dadar, Goregaon and Vikhroli were a huge attraction when they created six-tier pyramids, while an all-girls group of Vile Parle managed to reach and break the `Dahi Handi` pot, amidst deafening cheers and claps, making them among the first to succeed in the city on Tuesday afternoon.

As per government directives, all the organisers implemented stringent security measures like helmets, harnesses and body belts, mattresses on the ground to soften the fall besides volunteers ready to rush them to waiting ambulances in case a pyramid collapsed.

The organisers made it a point to check the identity cards of all the younger Govindas to ensure they complied with the minimum age requirement of 14, besides other conditions stipulated by the government.

In addition to these highly trained, professional groups, there were small groups of amateurs in schools, colleges and housing societies with their own modest celebrations.

The `Dahi Handi` was typically hung around 12-15 feet and the Govinda pyramids rose one or two-tiers for grabbing the potful of fresh butter, curds — and lots of sweets after they "crashed" down with their families, friends and neighbours as the audience.

TAGS

Mumbaidahi handiKrishna JanmashtamiGovindashuman pyramid

From Zee News

US sanctions hit Russian hopes of a &#039;Trump bump&#039; for investment
EuropeWorld

US sanctions hit Russian hopes of a 'Trump bump'...

Lieutenant Umer Fayaz&#039;s killers identified, we&#039;re on their trail: GoC 15 Corps JS Sandhu
Jammu and Kashmir

Lieutenant Umer Fayaz's killers identified, we're...

India

Be proud of your religious, ethnic identities: CJI Jagdish...

On 70th Independence Day, Punjab&#039;s Amarinder Singh announces development projects for Gurdaspur
PunjabIndia

On 70th Independence Day, Punjab's Amarinder Singh ann...

Employees enter office to find roaring Puma under desk – Watch video
Environment

Employees enter office to find roaring Puma under desk – Wa...

Mohammad Bin Qasim named new Hizbul commander in Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir

Mohammad Bin Qasim named new Hizbul commander in Kashmir

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warns of quitting nuclear agreement
World

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warns of quitting nuclear...

On 71st I-Day, Gujarat CM vows to set up 10 industrial estates, free Wi-Fi in colleges
Gujarat

On 71st I-Day, Gujarat CM vows to set up 10 industrial esta...

Apple changes Maps icon to show new spaceship campus
Technology

Apple changes Maps icon to show new spaceship campus

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

DNA Edit: A wonder that is India

Tapping India’s limitless power

For past 70 yrs, India’s fauj has been its strongest shield

Independence Day 2017: We, The people

DNA Edit: Can Priyanka Gandhi’s entry revive electoral hopes?