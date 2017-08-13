close
Dalai Lama-Baba Ramdev bonhomie: Smiles, jokes....and beard yanking!

The event highlighted the friendship between the two spiritual leaders.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Sunday, August 13, 2017 - 14:56
Mumbai: Spiritual leader Dalai Lama and Baba Ramdev on Sunday oozed bonhomie and displayed their friendship for the world to see on the stage of the World Peace and Harmony Conclave here today.

Both the leaders shared a rather light moment in midst of a serious discussion of world peace, where even the strained ties between India and China was brought up.

Baba Ramdev touched Dalai Lama's feet and in return the later blessed him and got playful and yanked on his beard.for quite some time!

At one point the Tibetan spiritual leader showed no signs of letting go of Ramdev's beard, but the Yoga guru took it sportingly.

Amid laughter and guffaws, the Dalai Lama then poked at the flat midriff of Ramdev, to which the latter responded by displaying his incredible skills and flexed his abdomen.in the trademark 'Baba Ramdev' style.

The event highlighted the friendship between the two spiritual leaders.

Maulana Kalbe Sadiq, Union Ministers Dr Harsh Vardhan and Dharmendra Pradhan were also present at the event.

Meanwhile, while speaking at the event, Dalai Lama said that it is fear that ultimately leads to irritation and anger among people. "Fear creates irritation, irritation creates anger, anger creates violence."

However Baba Ramdev propagated for a tit-for-tat reaction for china

"We talk in the language of yoga but the one who doesn't get it must be answered in language of war", he said. 

