The Dalai Lama

Dalai Lama suffering from prostate cancer? Spokesperson quashes rumours, says 'Tibetan leader is fine'

 Sonam Dagpo, the spokesperson of the Central Tibetan Administration, has said that The Dalai Lama is in best of health.

Dharamshala: Tibetian spiritual leader The Dalai Lama's official spokesperson has quashed rumours about his ill-health and said that he is in the "best of the health".

Speaking to ANI, Sonam Dagpo, the spokesperson of the Central Tibetan Administration, said, ''rumours about His Holiness The Dalai Lama's failing health are completely false.''

"The news is fake. His Holiness is in best of health. And... I think recently he was very active in giving teachings to the students and also meeting Indians and the international community in Dharamsala. He also attended many local events in Dharamsala itself. Now his holiness is Lithuania. He'll be giving teachings and public talks there," Dagpo added.

Dagpo further said that the Dalai Lama has been delivering talks and giving sermons to devotees all over the world quashing reports that he is suffering from prostate cancer.

Dagpo's clarification came in the wake of reports that the Dalai Lama is undergoing treatment in the US for the last two years.

The reports said that the disease has "advanced well into the last stages."

The 82-year-old spiritual leader is currently on an 11-day tour of Lithuania and Latvia at the moment. He is a frequent traveller but his restricted movement over the past couple of months fuelled the speculations about his health.

The Dalai Lama, a recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989. has exiled himself in India and has since been living mostly in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamsala. 

His supporters operate a government-in-exile and promote Tibet's autonomy by peaceful means. 

(With ANI inputs)

