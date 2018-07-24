हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajasthan

Dalit man beaten to death in Barmer for alleged affair with Muslim woman

DSP Barmer, Surinder Kumar said that the man succumbed to severe injuries. An investigation has been initiated and two people have been arrested in connection with the incident.  

Representational Image

Jaipur: At a time when the Alwar lynching case has triggered a nationwide outrage, a 22-year-old Dalit man was on Tuesday beaten to death by a group of men in Rajasthan's Barmer allegedly over an affair with a Muslim woman.

DSP Barmer, Surinder Kumar said that the man succumbed to severe injuries. An investigation has been initiated and two people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

There has been a spate in mob lynching incidents across the country in the recent past. Last Saturday, 28-year-old Akbar Khan was beaten up by a mob to death in Rajasthan's Alwar on the suspicion of cow smuggling. the police personnel first took the cows to a shelter at a distance of 10 km, and then took the victim to the hospital.

In another incident, a 25-year-old Muslim man was allegedly beaten up by a violent mob inside the premises of the Ghaziabad court where he had gone to register his marriage with a Hindu woman. Sahil, who works at a firm in Noida, had gone to the Ghaziabad court to get his marriage with Preeti Singh registered on Monday afternoon when he was attacked by the crowd.

