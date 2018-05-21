Dalit man beaten to death in Gujarat's Rajkot on suspicion of theft

A Dalit man was allegedly beaten to death on suspicion of death at a factory in Rajkot in Gujarat. The incident occurred on Sunday morning and video of the incident has been shared by many on social media platforms.

Sharing a video of the incident, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Chavda said that the name of the man beaten to death was Mukesh Vaniya, and that he used to collect garbage from the factory where is was beaten up mercilessly.

Dalit named Mukesh Vaniya was brutally beaten to death by factory owners where he used to collect garbage, on the suspicion of theft. His wife was also brutally beaten and tortured. - I strongly condemn this heinous and inhuman act. pic.twitter.com/Vqf9WrUQ86 — Amit Chavda (@AmitChavdaINC) May 21, 2018

According to the Congress leader, the wife of the deceased was also beaten up by unidentified men in the factory premises.

Allahabad Mirror reported that the man was beaten up by three workers of the same factory. Following this, the police registered a case and detained two suspects for questioning on Sunday.

The complaint was filed by the wife of the deceased, Jaya, said the report. It further said that the factory workers stopped beating up her husband only after she rushed to the spot with some of her relatives.

However, as they rushed Vaniya to the Rajkot Civil Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. The police have not given any confirmation on the theft charges against the deceased.

A case has been registered by the police under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.