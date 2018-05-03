Dalit outreach programme a fake show, won’t help: BJP leader Savitri Bai Phule

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Dalit leader Savitri Bai Phule has said that the Uttar Pradesh government’s initiative to reach out to Dalits is “fake show” and would not help the party or the government. She made the remarks in reference to controversy over Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s minister Suresh Rana having a lavish feast at a Dalit man’s residence.

Pointing that 85 per cent people of India belong to backward caste and are the poorest, she said, “Those eating food at the residence of Dalits, they are neither using utensils of their house nor are they eating the food cooked there. This is all a fake show and is not going to help.”

She further targeted the government over no action against those who vandalised statue of Dr BR Ambedkar. “No action is being taken against people who are vandalising BR Ambedkar's statue, they should do justice with the people of backward castes. The Constitution exists because of a man who belonged to the backward caste,” said Savitri Bai Phule.

Uttar Pradesh minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suresh Rana has triggered a controversy with a feast at the home of a Dalit family. Instead of sharing a homemade meal cooked by the family, he was caught on camera eating food cooked by a caterer, and the menu was nothing short of a lavish one.

The incident took place in Aligarh's Lohagadh on Monday night after the minister landed up on the doorsteps of a Dalit family for a 'surprise visit'. The visit was in line with patry's Dalit outreach programme initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rajnish Kumar, the owner of the house where the minister enjoyed the feast, said he had no idea about the minister coming to his residence. He said, “I didn't even know they were coming for dinner, they came suddenly. All food, water and cutlery they had arranged from outside.”

Later, villagers confirmed to Zee News that the food was ordered by the minister's team from village halwai beforehand.

Rana reportedly denied the allegations and claimed that the family was aware of his visit. Many other BJP leaders were also filmed eating the restaurant food.