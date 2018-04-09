Dalits fleeing UP village? Residents say they are in fear, cops rule out claim as false

LUCKNOW: In the wake of Bharat Bhandh on April 2, Dalit families are migrating from Shobhapur village in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, claimed a resident. The villagers have been living in fear, he added.

"After April 2 protests(SC/ST act), we have been living in fear, Dalit families are migrating from the village. Police have been threatening us. If this continues we will be compelled to convert to some other religion," said Charan, a resident of Shobhapur village.

The villager also claimed that the families have been threatened by the police.

The additional director general of police, Meerut, Prashant Kumar denied all allegations and said that the police are acting against only those who are accused.

"False allegation that Dalit families are migrating from Shobhapur village. Police are acting against those who are accused, no innocent is being troubled. Some people might have left the village but those are people who are rumoured to be involved in violence," he said.

On Sunday, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati had said that the Bharat Bandh, called by Dalit groups on April 2, left the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) scared, alleging that the party is indulging in atrocities on members of the community.

Mayawati alleged that many Dalit leaders and members of their families are being arrested by administrations in BJP-ruled states. She also targeted Dalit MPs hailing from the BJP saying members of the community would never forgive them.

On April 2, several Dalit groups had enforced a Bharat Bandh in many states to protest against the Supreme Court ruling on the Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Violence erupted in many parts of the country as Dalit protesters blocked trains, clashed with police and set fire to vehicles during a nationwide bandh against the Supreme Court order on SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

On March 20, the Supreme Court had diluted the provisions of the Act and had said that government servants should not be arrested without prior sanction and private citizens, too, should be arrested only after an inquiry under the law.

Transport, mobile and internet services were hit in many states with over 100 trains getting affected due to protests, even as the Centre moved the SC seeking review of its judgement, maintaining that the verdict will violate constitutional rights of these communities.