Darjeeling, Kurseong, Kalimpong students can be allowed in ICSE schools in plains

Kolkata: The Association of ICSE Schools in West Bengal on Monday said around 2500 students from schools in the Darjeeling Hills can be allowed to attend classes in ICSE-affiliated schools in south Bengal, Association Secretary Nabarun De said.

"The move is essential as students who will appear for their board examinations have to finish the syllabus and Class 9 students have to complete their board registration by September 10," De said in view of the indefinite shutdown in the hills which entered its 68th day today.

"We have written to the Association Secretary, North Bengal Region, that around 150 ICSE-affiliated schools in the plains will be ready to allow students of class 9 from over 30 schools in Darjeeling, Kurseong and Kalimpong," De told PTI here.

Asked if the students will be allowed to choose their respective institutions, De said, "Absolutely."

"They will be given the option to study in the institution of their choice. They will be given the option of boarding facilities or they can also stay at their own accommodation or rented house," De said.

"While the students will not have to undergo elaborate formal admission procedures, they will be allowed to attend classes after the Association Secretary of North Bengal responds in writing and the CISCE gives the nod," De, himself attached with a reputed English medium institution in the city, said.

The over 30 schools in the Hills may write to CISCE Secretary and CEO Gerry Arathoon, mentioning the names of the interested candidates.

Students of the boarding schools came down to Siliguri on June 23 when the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha gave them a 12-hour travel window.