Darul-Uloom Deoband bans Muslim women from cutting nails, using nail polish in new fatwa

LUCKNOW: Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband has issued has issued a new fatwa banning Muslims women from cutting their nails and using nail polish. However, applying mehendi on nails is not forbidden.

Darul Iftaa, which issues the Darul Uloom Deoband’s edicts, called the act “un-Islamic.”

"Darul-Uloom Deoband has issued fatwa against Muslim women cutting their nails and using nail polish because it un-Islamic. Rather women should use mehendi on their nails,” said Mufti Ishrar Gaura, member of Darul-Uloom Deoband.

The Islamic seminary is known for issuing bizarre fatwas.

Last year, it issued a fatwa banning Muslim women from plucking, trimming, shaping their eyebrows and cutting hair.

Hair adds to beauty of Muslim women and they should never get them cut, pointed the fatwa. “Muslim women should stay away from beauty parlours as Islam does not permit them to have make-up attracting other male members,” said Maulana L Sadiq Qasmi, head of Darul Iftaa, while issuing the fatwa.

“Like Muslim male are not allowed to shave under Islam, eyebrow trimming, hair-cutting and make-up like wearing lipstick, etc is also banned,” he said. “Trend of Muslim women going to beauty parlours has increased in the country. It is not a good sign and it should be stopped immediately. We should have issued a fatwa in this regard long ago,” said he.

The seminary had issued another fatwa banning Muslims from posting pictures on social media sites.

Darul Uloom Deoband, which is one of the largest Islamic seminaries in India, is based in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district.