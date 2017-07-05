close
'Date' with PM Modi reminds Benjamin Netanyahu of another date 30 years ago

"Almost 30 years ago, I went on a date in Tel Aviv in an Indian restaurant, and produced two fine children," Netanyahu said on Wednesday.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 5, 2017 - 21:58
&#039;Date&#039; with PM Modi reminds Benjamin Netanyahu of another date 30 years ago
Pic courtesy: @IsraeliPM

Jerusalem: "Almost 30 years ago, I went on a date in Tel Aviv in an Indian restaurant, and produced two fine children," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday while revealing that he got that eatery's owner to prepare dinner for his "date" with PM Narendra Modi.

Netanyahu and his wife hosted PM Modi for a private dinner at their residence Beit Aghion here on Tuesday night.

During a joint press statement, Netanyahu said that, "Almost 30 years ago, I went on a date in Tel Aviv in an Indian restaurant, and produced two fine children", evoking laughter.

"The food was great," he added.

"So yesterday, I asked Reena Pushkarna, who was the owner of that restaurant, to prepare this dinner, for this date, and it was equally good," he said.

The Israeli premier has accompanied PM Modi almost like a shadow since he landed here on the first visit by an Indian premier to the Jewish state, with both of them hugging each other at every possible opportunity.

India, Israel sign seven agreements following delegation-level talks headed by PM Modi, Benjamin Netanyahu
MUST READ
India, Israel sign seven agreements following delegation-level talks headed by PM Modi, Benjamin Netanyahu

The two leaders have also constantly referred to each other as "my friend" and used superlatives while appreciating each other.

During the press statement, Netanyahu also noted that "We are making history together".

Talking about the dinner he hosted for PM Modi, Netanyahu said they also heard an Indian-origin Israeli singer sing a "hauntingly beautiful" Hindi song, and a Hebrew song titled "You and I will change the world".

"I have a feeling that today India and Israel are changing our world, and maybe changing parts of the world," Netanyahu said.

"Because, this is a cooperation, its a marriage really made in heaven and and we are implementing it here on Earth," he said. 

Narendra ModiModi in IsraelIndiaIsraelIndo-Israel tiesBenjamin NetanyahuReena PushkarnaIndian restaurant

