Jammu and Kashmir

Dates of panchayat polls in J&K announced, to be held in 9 phases

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer on Sunday announced the dates of panchayat elections which is slated to be held in nine phases. The polling will be conducted between November 17 and December 11.

The counting of votes will take place on the respective days of polling. The votes will be cast using ballot paper.

"Panchayat polls will be held in 9 phases. Date of polls will be Nov 17, Nov 20, Nov 24, Nov 27, Nov 29, Dec 1, Dec 4, Dec 8 and Dec 11. Counting will take place on the day of polling. Votes will be cast using ballot paper," said J&K Chief Electoral Officer, Shaleen Kabra.

Here are the dates of panchayat polls:

* November 17

* November 20

* November 24

* November 27

* November 29

* December 1

* December 4

* December 8

* December 11

