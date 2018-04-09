Daughter alleged rape by BJP MLA, father died in police custody, family demands justice

Sister of the woman, who alleged rape by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and tried to commit suicide in front of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence on Sunday, has slammed assurances of action over her father’s death in police custody in Unnao.

Speaking to news agency ANI, sister of the alleged rape victim said, “My father has already died and now they say that action will be taken. I just want that FIR be written against Arun Singh and Kuldeep Singh and they be arrested. I want justice.”

This came even as BJP MLA Sengar claimed innocence while CM Adityanath asserted that no guilty would be spared in the case. Sengar denied that he had any connection to the custodial death of the woman’s father, dismissing the rape allegation as baseless.

“There is no allegation against me, I am open to any kind of investigation. Strict action should be taken against the real culprit,” said the BJP MLA.

Calling the incident unfortunate, CM Adityanath said, "ADG Lucknow has been asked to probe the matter thoroughly. Those at fault, whoever they might be, will not be spared." Sengar was also on Monday spotted at Yogi Adityanath's office.

The woman has alleged that Sengar and his associates raped her, and that authorities had refused to register her complaint. She said she had been running from pillar to post for over a year, but that authorities had not paid her any heed. She attempted to set herself on fire twice - first outside Adityanath's residence, and then outside the Gautam Palli Police Station.

However, police said there was more to the allegations than meets the eyes. "On further probe it was found that both parties are in a dispute since 10 to 12 years," said Rajiv Krishan, ADG Lucknow. "Allegations can be proved only after a thorough probe," he added.