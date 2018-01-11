Daughter helps her widowed mother find love again

JAIPUR: Daughters are no less than sons when it comes to taking care of their parents and this was proved again when a young woman helped her widowed mother remarry despite facing criticism from society and her family members.

As per 'Hindustan Times', Geeta Agarwal lost her husband in May 2016. A school teacher by profession, she went into a depression after the loss. Her condition worsened further when months later, her daughter Sanhita decided to move to Gurgaon for work. However, seeing the condition of her mother and her loneliness, Sanhita soon began to repent her decision to leave Geeta alone at home. Sanhita's visit to her mother every weekend didn't help her much.

In August, Sanhita decided to find a match for her mother and without anybody's consent, she created her mother's profile on a matrimonial site. "Everyone needs a partner in life. So, I decided to create her profile on a matrimonial site and put my mobile number there," Sanhita told HT.

Soon after, she started receiving calls from people. It was in the same month, Sanhita told her mother about the profile. However, Geeta was completely taken aback by the thought. Her family members too did not support Sanhita on it. However, despite getting no support from her family, Sanhita was determined to find a suitable match for her mother, who is 53-year-old.

In October, KG Gupta, 55, a Revenue Inspector from Banswara, contacted Sanhita on the matrimonial site. Gupta had lost his wife to cancer in 2010. Gupta shared that after his wife's death, he immersed himself in badminton for many years until his health took a toll on him. Later, one of his colleagues suggested him remarriage and created his profile on a matrimonial site.

In November, Geeta underwent a hysterectomy surgery. Gupta, who is from Banswara, when learnt about the surgery, came to Jaipur stood by her side for three days, which ultimately convinced Geeta to consider remarriage. A month later in December, the duo tied the knot.

And Sanhita is more than happy to see the smile back on her mother's face, who she says 'has started to look beautiful again'.