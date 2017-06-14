close
Daughter returns from Sweden to see ailing mother in India

Nilakshi (44), who was adopted by a Swedish couple when she was three-year-old, had managed to trace her biological mother. 

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 14, 2017 - 00:09

Mumbai: It was an emotional moment for Nilakshi Elizabeth Jorendal, the India-born Swedish national, as she met her ailing biological mother in Yavatmal.

Nilakshi (44), who was adopted by a Swedish couple when she was three-year-old, had managed to trace her biological mother through Anjali Pawar of Pune-based NGO - Against Child Trafficking.

"It was an emotional reunion on Saturday at the government hospital in Yavatmal. The mother-daughter duo broke into tears," Pawar told PTI.

"Nilakshi, who was on a mission to trace her biological parents, had met her mother briefly earlier but this was a more elaborate, public reunion," she said.

Nilakshi biological father, a farm labourer, had committed suicide in 1973, the year she was born at Pandita Ramabai Mukti Mission's shelter-and-adoption home in Kedgaon near Pune.

Nilakshi's mother had left her there and later remarried and has a son and daughter from the second marriage. They too were present at the hospital on Saturday, Pawar said.

The centre gave Nilakshi in adoption to a Swedish couple in 1976.

"Nilakshi had been visiting India since 1990 to trace her biological mother. She visited India six times for this," Pawar said.

Both the mother and daughter suffer from thalassemia, she said, adding, "During the meeting on Saturday, she assured her biological mother's kin of all help in her treatment." 

