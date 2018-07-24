हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
David Coleman Headley

David Coleman Headley dead rumours float after attack in US prison, officials say no information

Unconfirmed reports have said that 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind David Coleman Headley has died after being attacked in a jail in the US. According to reports, the information about the Lashkar-e-Taiba operative being dead emerged on July 9, days after he was allegedly attacked in prison.

David Coleman Headley dead rumours float after attack in US prison, officials say no information

Unconfirmed reports have said that 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind David Coleman Headley has died after being attacked in a jail in the US. According to reports, the information about the Lashkar-e-Taiba operative being dead emerged on July 9, days after he was allegedly attacked in prison.

Earlier reports had said that David Coleman Headley was attacked in the prison on May 19 by two other inmates. The attackers were serving 10-year imprisonment in connection with a case concerning attack on policemen.

Following the attack in the jail, Headley was reportedly airlifted and shifted to a hospital. He was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital as he had suffered critical injuries.

While the doctors declared Headley dead on July 8, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was assigned the investigate the case.

Zee News has reached out to the agencies to get the reports of Headley’s death confirmed. An official statement has been sought from the public information officer, Bureau of Prison, Chicago. However, the official said that they were “not able to locate the information about the inmate (Headley)”.

The North Shore University Evanston hospital, where Headley was reportedly shifted, had also failed to confirm the same, saying, “Currently we do not have any patients with this (David Headley/Daood Gilaani) name.”

Though reports about an inmate’s death were published in American media, there was no confirmation on whether the man was Headley. However, authorities in India suspect that the reported incident is about none other than the 2008 Mumbai attacks mastermind.

