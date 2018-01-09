Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar pleaded to get homemade food in jail, application denied

Thane: A special MCOCA court has rejected the plea of fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar, arrested in an extortion case, to allow him to have homemade food in jail due to his various ailments.

Special Judge (MCOCA) A S Bhaisare observed that Kaskar's doctor has not prescribed any special diet to him, therefore, his application was liable to be rejected.

He said Kaskar, presently lodged in the Thane District Central Jail, had not made any special ground to grant his application.

"One cannot act as per his own wish and choice or desire," the judge said in a recent order.

Kaskar, in his application, had requested the court to allow him to have the facility of homemade food in judicial custody on the ground that he was suffering from diabetes, blood pressure and giddiness, and undergoing treatment.

He said he was required to have home cooked food to maintain better health.

Kaskar also argued that previously, when he was in custody in a case at the Central Prison in Mumbai from 2003 to 2007, he was provided with the facility (of home food) and that he never misused the liberty granted to him.

The prosecution opposed his application saying there were all facilities of food and medicines in the jail premises.

The Crime Branch of the Thane Police had arrested Kaskar along with others on September 18 last year for allegedly threatening a city-based builder in the name of Dawood Ibrahim and extorting money as well as four flats.

A case was filed under IPC sections 384 (punishment for extortion), 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) at the Kasarvadavali police station.

He was also booked under the stringent anti-organised crime law MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act).

Kaskar, who was deported from the United Arab Emirates in 2003, is said to be operating his brother's real estate business in Mumbai.