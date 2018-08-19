Dawood Ibrahim's oversees finance manager Jabir Moti nabbed in London

NEW DELHI: In a big breakthrough for India, the authorities have detained a close aide of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim in London, said reports on Sunday.

Jabir Moti, who is believed to be Dawood's right-hand man, was arrested from the Hilton Hotel on Friday. He was produced before a court later.

He was arrested by the officials of the Charring Cross Police Station in London.

Moti is believed to be managing Dawood’s investments in the UK, UAE and other countries.

The Government of India has earlier made several requests to the UK authorities regarding Moti's arrest.

Jabir Moti is also believed to be involved in drug smuggling, extortion and other criminal activities.

Jabir Siddiq alias Jabir Moti is known as Dawood's oversees finance manager in the underworld circuit.

He is likely to be grilled by the UK authorities over his association with Dawood, his family members and his henchmen.

Moti, a Pakistani national, has been very close to Dawood and his wife Mahajabeen, who are presently lodged in the upmarket Clifton locality in Pakistan.

Moti used to manage Dawood’s investments spanning across the Middle East, UK, Europe, Africa, countries of South East Asia and Pakistan.

The arrested Pakistani national also looked after Dawood's other interests like narcotics trade, illegal arms movement, printing of fake Indian currency, extortion rackets and the real estate business.

Known to be an important member of the 'D Company', Moti also owns some valuable property in the residential compound owned by Dawood's family in Karachi.

If intelligence sources are to be believed, Moti was trying to obtain dual nationality status in Barabudur and Antigua and the Dominican Republic and a permanent resident status in Hungary.

Jabir Moti also possesses a ten-year visa in the UK.

