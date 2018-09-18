Dawood's aides expected at India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match, agencies on alert

The much-awaited India vs Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match, to played in Dubai on Wednesday, is news for some wrong reasons. According to sources in the intelligence agency, two most wanted gangsters, close to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, are likely to attend the match. The gangsters are reportedly associated with the D Company.

Some of the relatives of Dawood Ibrahim have already arrived in Dubai from Mumbai and Karachi to attend the India-Pakistan clash, sources told Zee News.

Following the input, intelligence agencies of more than six countries are keeping a watch on the match. Through the gangsters associated with the D-Company, the intelligence agencies expect to get fresh and addition information about the business and hideout of Dawood Ibrahim in Pakistan.

Notably, Dawood Ibrahim is known not just for his love for cricket, especially when India take on Pakistan, but also for the betting racket involved.

Officers from Intelligence agencies of not only India but also UK, US, Russia and China are keeping the match under high surveillance after this vital input.

Earlier this month, sources had said that Indian intelligence agencies, in collaboration with the Mumbai Police, would soon hand over a detailed report on the most wanted fugitive and his properties in America to the Union Home Ministry.

The ministry will share this report with Ministries of External Affairs and Defense, who will further share it will American agencies, sources had told Zee Media.

Sources added the authorities have selected handful officers who are constantly monitoring the activities of D-Company, the organised crime syndicate of Dawood, who is believed to be hiding in Pakistan.

In a major development, United States agreed to help India track down the Mumbai serial blasts mastermind Dawood Ibrahim. The agreement between the countries was reached during the first-ever 2+2 dialogue that took place in New Delhi on Thursday.