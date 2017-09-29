'Modi' for Chhota Shakeel, 'Delhi' for Karachi: Dawood's new code words revealed

Kaskar One of the world's most wanted gangsters, Iqbal Kaskar, who has been arrested by the Thane police in an ongoing case of extortion, has made several revelations to his interrogators.

In the latest development, Kaskar has revealed about the code words used by Dawood-run D Company, while carrying out criminal operations.

Kaskar has claimed that D company used codes like 'Modi' and 'Delhi' for 'Karachi' and 'Chhota Shakeel' respectively.

As per another report, code 'Bade' was used for its chief Dawood while 'Dabba' was used for 'police van' by the powerful criminal organisation.

The underworld company used these codewords while talking to its operators.

Kaskar, who told police interrogators that his brother was in fact in Pakistan, recently revealed that Dawood, along with the third brother Anees Ibrahim, travels to Dubai without papers to avoid being tracked by intelligence agencies.