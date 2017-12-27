Dawood's fresh plot to kill Chhota Rajan in Tihar jail revealed, intel warning issued

NEW DELHI: Dawood Ibrahim is plotting to kill underworld don Chhota Rajan, intelligence agencies have warned Tihar jail authorities. They have also asked the jail authorities to review the security arrangements inside the high-profile prison.

The information was revealed to the intel agencies by an aide of Delhi's top gangster Neeraj Bawana. The aide, who is out on bail and a known gangster himself, revealed the information while speaking to another aide over phone in a drunken state.

Reports quoted officials as saying that the D company got in touch with Bawana for the contract killing of Rajan, who they have been trying to get eliminated for over two decades.

Neeraj Bawana, who has been kept in the same jail as Chhota Rajan, was moved to another cell after the intelligence agencies took up the case. Reports suggest that a couple of cellphones were also recovered from Bhawana's cell before he was shifted to the other prison.

The jail authorities, however, have said that it would be difficult for both Dawood or any Bhawana's aid to reach out to him in Tihar.

Chhota Rajan has reportedly been kept by jail authorities in an extreme end of jail no 2 of Tihar while Bawana has been kept in a separate isolated ward. Rajan also has special guards and cooks to ensure his security, said a report.