Day after challenging Talwars' acquittal, Hemraj's wife expresses faith in SC

NEW DELHI: Expressing her faith in the Indian judicial system, the wife of Hemraj - the domestic help of Dr Rajesh and Nupur Talwar, on Saturday said that the 'Supreme Court will do justice' to her husband.

"I believe Supreme Court will do us justice and that is why I have come here," she said.

Her statement comes a day after she moved the Supreme Court against Talwars' acquittal in the sensational Noida double murder case.

Khumkala Banjade, widow of Hemraj, was reportedly upset with the Allahabad High Court ruling setting the Talwars freed.

The 50-year-old woman was of the view that the courts and investigations are tilted towards the rich and influential, the Talwars in this case.

Senior lawyer KTS Tulsi will be representing Hemraj’s wife in the case, according to reports.

The Allahabad High Court had on October 12 acquitted Rajesh and Nupur Talwar in connection with the murder of their teenage daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj in 2008, setting aside the 2013 verdict by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Ghaziabad.

The couple was awarded life sentence by a special CBI court in Ghaziabad on 26 November 2013, a day after their conviction.

The Allahabad High Court had accepted their plea and granted relief to the Talwars.

The Talwars had been given the benefit of the doubt and were acquitted in the Aarushi-Hemraj double murder case.

On May 16, 2008, 14-year-old Aarushi Talwar was found dead with her throat slit in her bedroom at her house in Noida.

The needle of suspicion had initially moved towards 45- year-old Hemraj, who had gone missing but his body was recovered from the terrace of the house two days later.

As the Uttar Pradesh Police drew flak over a shoddy investigation into the case which was making national headlines, the then chief minister Mayawati handed over the probe to the CBI.