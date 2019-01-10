Day after resuming office, CBI Chief Alok Verma transfers five officers

New Delhi: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Alok Verma transferred five officers on Thursday, a day after he resumed office. The officers who have been transferred are - JD Ajay Bhatnagar, DIG MK Sinha, DIG Tarun Gauba, JD Murugesan and AD AK Sharma.

Anish Prasad will, however, continue as the Deputy Director, Administration while KR Chaurasia will head Special Unit-I (the unit which carries surveillance).

The CBI Director on Wednesday withdrew almost all the transfer orders made by M Nageswara Rao, who was appointed as the interim CBI Director. He revoked the transfers effected by then Director (in-charge) Rao soon after he resumed duties, 77 days after he was sent on forced leave through a government order which was set aside by the Supreme Court.

Rao, a 1986-batch Odisha cadre IPS officer, was given the duties and functions of CBI director late night on October 23, 2018, after Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana were divested of all powers by the government following a spat between them.

The next morning, Rao had effected a large number of transfers, including of officials probing a corruption case against Asthana like DSP A K Bassi, DIG M K Sinha and Joint Director A K Sharma, the officials said.

(With inputs from agencies)