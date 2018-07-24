हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Alwar lynching case

Days after Alwar lynching, Rajasthan minister appeals to Muslims to stop cow smuggling

Jaswant Yadav, a minister in the state government, said Muslims must understand the sentiments of Hindus.

Days after Alwar lynching, Rajasthan minister appeals to Muslims to stop cow smuggling
ANI Photo

New Delhi: Although there are no established statistics to show that people of any one community are guilty of cow smuggling, a Rajasthan minister on Tuesday specifically appealed to the Muslim community to stop the illegal act. That his appeal came just days after the unfortunate Alwar lynching has sparked a massive outburst.

Speaking to members of the press, Jaswant Yadav said that people of the Muslim community must respect feelings of Hindus. "I appeal to Muslims to understand the sentiments of Hindus and stop smuggling cows. They must stop this business," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Yadav did express condolences over the death of Rakbar who was attacked by a mob on the suspicion of smuggling cows. "As far as his death is concerned, I express condolence and I stand against those who take law in their hands," he said.

 

 

The damage though was already done.

Rajasthan home minister Gulab Chand Kataria took a grim view of Yadav's statement. "Jaswant Yadav should answer for himself. The law does not give anyone the right to kill. Whosoever is responsible will be punished," he said.

While mob lynching has become a major problem in the country, controversial statements too are increasing in the aftermath of such incidents. In the case of the Alwar lynching in particular, the role of local cops too is under the scanner because of allegations that the police saw it fit to first take Rakbar's cows to an animal shelter before taking him to the hospital.

Alwar lynching caseRajasthan PoliceJaswant YadavGulab Chand Kataria

