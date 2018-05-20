Days after flyover collapse, Yogi Adityanath makes surprise visits in Varanasi

Just days after a flyover collapsed, killing at least 18 people in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday paid a surprise visit to various under-construction sites such as hospitals and water treatment plant in the holy city. According to news agency ANI, Adityanath made a visit to ESI hospital and asked the authorities to complete the construction work by December 2018.

The Chief Minister also visited Sarnath to inspect the condition of the 100 MLD Water Treatment Plant, which after completion is expected to provide clean water to over 7.27 lakh people. The project is expected to be ready by November.

He later visited a pumping station in Chowka Ghat and a cancer hospital in Leher Tara. The Chief Minister asked the officers on duty to get the pumping station ready by June 29.The Chief Minister also asked the officers on duty to construct the cancer hospital as soon as possible since it`s being made for the welfare of the society.

In the Nariya locality near the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Adityanath visited the construction site of Pt Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital. Adityanath ordered the department concerned to get the hospital ready by December 2018.

The surprise checks by Adityanath comes days after a flyover collapse in claimed several lives and injured many others in the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A high-level inquiry has been initiated into the case by the state government.

An inquiry committee constituted after the tragedy has reportedly found Mittal and several top-ranking officials of UP Setu Nigam guilty of negligence. Mittal has already been removed from office and now faces possible legal action against him. Over half a dozen officials too faced the heat.

The three-member committee headed by APC Raj Pratap Singh submitted its report on Thursday in which, according to sources, Mittal and five other engineers were found guilty. The report apparently put the blame on negligence on the part of UP Setu Nigam officials.

