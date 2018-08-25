हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ashish Khetan

Days after resignation, Ashish Khetan says quitting AAP a 'personal decision'

Days after resignation, Ashish Khetan says quitting AAP a &#039;personal decision&#039;

New Delhi: Ashish Khetan, who recently quit Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has on Saturday said that the reason of his resignation is personal. He further informed that he wants to focus on his legal practice.

"My reason is personal. I was contemplating for the past one and half years. I spoke to my family and friends about it and came to the conclusion that I won't be able to do party politics. I wanted to focus on my legal practice," he told news agency ANI.

Khetan had on Wednesday resigned announced his resignation. His resignation came just a week after another leader, Ashutosh, had quit the party.

The leader had shared a social media post to announce his 'personal decision to move away from the party and electoral politics'. In a Facebook post, Khetan had said that his decision should not be 'viewed as a reflection on AAP, in any way whatsoever'. 

"I have only received love and respect from the party and its members and volunteers. And I will be forever grateful for that," he had added.

The former AAP leader had further said, "For the past two years, I have been plagued with self-doubt and the question of whether I wanted to continue in electoral politics. Early this year I made my decision to quit active politics after much deliberation and in consultation with family and close friends."

Tags:
Ashish KhetanAam Aadmi PartyArvind Kejriwal

