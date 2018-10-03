हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
DCW

DCW issues notice to Transport Commissioner, Delhi Police after harassment of college student on DTC buses

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Wednesday issued a notice to Transport Commissioner and Delhi Police over harassment of a college student on a DTC bus. 

News agency ANI reports that DCW has sought for a reply by October 10.

The college student had faced harassment on DTC route no 544 due to which she had to jump off the bus. 

In the notice, DCW has asked for an explanation over why there are no marshals deployed in the buses citing the incident of harassment. The commission also questioned on the non-installation of CCTV cameras as the cases of eve-teasing have been on the rise.

Taking suo motu congnisance on media reports regarding rampant eve-teasing and harassment on DTC buses, the DCW said several women and girls across Delhi face harassment on a daily basis.

The DCW has set-up an inquiry into the matter and issued a notice to the Secretary-cum-Commissioner, Dept of Transport, Delhi Government and Delhi Police.

Further, other issues such as lack of adequate number of buses especially during rush hours, lack of adequate number of women-only buses on requisite routes were also highlighted.

The Transport Commissioner has been asked to provide details on these issues such as reasons for the lapses, steps taken by the Commissioner for deployment of Marshals in DTC buses and installation of CCTV cameras. 

The commission has sought detailed timelines by which these issues shall be resolved. 

(With PTI Inputs)

