Delhi

DCW rescues 16 women trafficked from Nepal; Kejriwal attacks Modi, Delhi L-G

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) rescued 16 girls from Munirka area of national capital in the wee hours of Wednesday. According to news agency ANI, the women rescued were trafficked from Nepal.

Confirming the same, DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal tweeted that the women were misled and trafficked from Nepal to New Delhi, adding the preparations were on to shift them to Kuwait and Iraq. She said that the passports of the women were taken away by the agent involved.

According to Maliwal, the women were kept in a small room. She alleged that the racket had been functional for the last eight months. The DCW chairperson further said that seven women were sent to Iraq and Kuwait 15 days back.

Hitting out at the central government over the issue, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Pointing that the Delhi Police was functioning under the central government, Kejriwal said that it was the duty of the police department to prevent the crime in the national capital.

