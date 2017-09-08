close
DCW serves summons to 125 brothel owners in GB Road

 Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Thursday served summons to 125 brothel owners at GB Road, asking them to appear before the commission between September 21-24, along with their original identity proofs and address proofs.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Friday, September 8, 2017 - 08:51
DCW serves summons to 125 brothel owners in GB Road
File photo

New Delhi: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Thursday served summons to 125 brothel owners at GB Road, asking them to appear before the commission between September 21-24, along with their original identity proofs and address proofs.

The summonses were posted outside the brothels, whose owners refused to receive them.

The details of owners were received after issuing summons to different agencies, which had then provided different names for the same brothels.

DCW said it has taken the step in order to ascertain the real owners of brothels and to trace the nexus of politicians involved in this human trafficking system.

DCW observed that the GB road brothels are part of a large scale flesh trade worth crores, which exploits innocent women and girls.

"It is an open truth that GB Road has become a hub for human trafficking especially of minor girls who brought to GB road from different parts of the country. These girls are subjected to rapes by over 30 men each day and are kept in extremely inhuman conditions and are exploited to the extreme." informed the commission, adding that the illegal trade continues due to lack of action.

Earlier, DCW had constituted a committee under Chairperson Swati Maliwal, which comprised senior officials of Delhi Police, North MCD, District Magistrate, Delhi Jal Board, BSES, Fire Department and representatives of prominent NGOs.

