close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

DD Free Dish: How to retune your set top box

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 9, 2017 - 18:42
DD Free Dish: How to retune your set top box

Attention! For those who are watching Zee News on DD Free Dish, here's an important announcement. 

Zee News is now available on the 9th channel from Zee Anmol due to the change of channel number. However, if you are still unable to watch the Zee News channel, then retune or autoscan your set top box immediately. 

Follow these steps to retune your set top box:

- Press the 'Menu' button on your remote and a menu will display on your screen

- Select 'Edit Program' and click on 'OK'

- A new menu will open on the screen.

- Select 'Delete All Programs' and click on 'OK'

- Following this, all the old channels will be removed.

- Now to bring in the new channels, press the 'Menu' button again

- Select 'Program Setup' and click on 'OK'

- Next, select the 'Auto Scan' option and click on 'OK'

- Again, a new menu will display on the screen

- Now press the right arrow button and then by using the down arrow button reach the 'Scan Mode' option

- Change the 'FREE' option to 'ALL' and click on 'OK'

Soon the process of the auto scan will be visible promptly on your screen. Press the 'Menu' button once again to return to the home screen.

Dear viewers, you can now enjoy a lot number of channels than before.

Here is the process to retune or auto scan your set top box:

For any assistance, please call on - 0120-7153304. You can also WhatsApp on - 9643333111.

You can share the information with the maximum number of people in your network. Thank you!
 

TAGS

Zee Newsset top boxDD Free DishChannelsviewers

From Zee News

Scientists turn human skin cells directly into motor neurons
Science

Scientists turn human skin cells directly into motor neuron...

&#039;Fire and Forget&#039; anti-tank guided missile &#039;Nag&#039; successfully test-fired
India

'Fire and Forget' anti-tank guided missile '...

India

Naqvi bats for holding Lok Sabha, Assembly polls simultaneo...

Terrorists attack police party in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Anantnag; one cop killed
Jammu and Kashmir

Terrorists attack police party in Jammu and Kashmir's...

India

Govt believes people have right to choose in democracy: MoS...

Delhi

Engine of Kashi Vishwanath Express derails at New Delhi sta...

CBI files FIR against former environment minister Jayanthi Natarajan, raids premises
Tamil NaduIndia

CBI files FIR against former environment minister Jayanthi...

India

Sushmita Dev new Mahila Congress chief

Maharashtra

Maharashtra hero's widow joins Indian Army

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Gauri Lankesh: Left of centre, but heart in the right place

The sinking city: Waterlogged streets bring to the fore flaws in Mumbai city’s planning

DNA Edit | Back on track? Will Piysh Goyal prove to be effective?

The seamy side of Sarahah

'Daddy' review: Weak narrative overshadows Arjun Rampal's applause-worthy performance