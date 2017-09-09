DD Free Dish: How to retune your set top box

Attention! For those who are watching Zee News on DD Free Dish, here's an important announcement.

Zee News is now available on the 9th channel from Zee Anmol due to the change of channel number. However, if you are still unable to watch the Zee News channel, then retune or autoscan your set top box immediately.

Follow these steps to retune your set top box:

- Press the 'Menu' button on your remote and a menu will display on your screen

- Select 'Edit Program' and click on 'OK'

- A new menu will open on the screen.

- Select 'Delete All Programs' and click on 'OK'

- Following this, all the old channels will be removed.

- Now to bring in the new channels, press the 'Menu' button again

- Select 'Program Setup' and click on 'OK'

- Next, select the 'Auto Scan' option and click on 'OK'

- Again, a new menu will display on the screen

- Now press the right arrow button and then by using the down arrow button reach the 'Scan Mode' option

- Change the 'FREE' option to 'ALL' and click on 'OK'

Soon the process of the auto scan will be visible promptly on your screen. Press the 'Menu' button once again to return to the home screen.

Dear viewers, you can now enjoy a lot number of channels than before.

For any assistance, please call on - 0120-7153304. You can also WhatsApp on - 9643333111.

You can share the information with the maximum number of people in your network. Thank you!

