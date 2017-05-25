DDA to announce new housing scheme in June, 12,000 flats on offer — Complete details inside

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority's new housing scheme with 12,000 flats on offer is set to be launched mid-June with Lt. Governor Anil Baijal giving his approval to the urban body's proposal.

Top officials in the DDA said the draft of the brochure is also ready and the urban body will soon talk to the partnering banks, after which the scheme will be rolled out.

"The L-G has given his nod to the proposal, and so, we are all set now. The new scheme would be launched mid-June, give or take a few days. But, we have finalised the timeline now," a senior official told PTI.

He said the draft of the brochure is being proofread, and it will soon be ready.

According to a report, out of the total number of flats, most of them in Rohini, Dwarka, Narela, Vasant Kunj and Jasola, 10,000 unoccupied flats are from the 2014 scheme, while 2,000 are other flats which have been lying vacant.

Seeking to deter unserious buyers and check market speculation, the DDA this time has proposed multi-tiered penal measures.

Following are the new term of penalties:

If a prospective buyer surrenders his application before the draw date, no money would be deducted from his or her registration fee. Secondly, if a buyer does so after the date of draw but before the issue of demand letter, then 25% of the registration fee would be forfeited.

If the flat is surrendered after the issue of the demand letter but within 90 days of it, then 50% of the fee would be cut, and beyond that time period, the entire registration fee would be forfeited, the official said.

For LIG category, the registration fee would be Rs 1 lakh while for MIG and HIG it would be Rs 2 lakh.

The urban body has tied up with 10 banks for sale of application forms and scheme-related transactions.

The housing authority has roped in ten banks for the scheme -- Axis Bank, Yes Bank, IDBI, Bank of Baroda, Central Bank, SBI, Kotak Mahindra and HDFC, ICICI Bank and Canara Bank.

People are free to visit the areas where the flats are being offered before making up their mind. This year, the lock-in period clause, as this was also a factor in buyers surrendering the flats.

The scheme was earlier planned to be launched in February but ancillary infrastructure work, like building of connecting roads and installation of street lights, had stretched the timeline.

According to another clause, both husband and wife can apply for the scheme but one of them would have to give up, if both are alloted flats.

Meanwhile, the application forms would be available both online and offline. From application to refund, the DDA this time has planned to make the scheme an online affair to reduce the long queues of flat buyers at its headquarters.

The 2014 scheme offered 25,040 flats across categories, with prices ranging between Rs 7 lakh and Rs 1.2 crore. The online response was so massive that the DDA's official website had crashed soon after the launch.

Locations of the flats:

Most of the flats offered are in Rohini, Dwarka, Narela, Vasant Kunj and Jasola areas of the New Delhi. Most of the flats are one-bedroom LIG flats from the last housing scheme and there's no new flat is on offer this time.

An official source said, "We have completed all the formalities on our behalf and this proposal has been sent to the Lt. Governor for final approval. We are waiting for a reply."

(With PTI inputs)

