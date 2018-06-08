हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rashtrapati Bhavan

Dead body found in Rashtrapati Bhavan servant quarter, inquest proceeding to be held

Trilok Chand, the deceased, worked at President's Secretariat and was reportedly unwell for some time.

NEW DELHI: The decaying body of a middle-aged man was found in the servants' quarters of the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday night.

ANI quoted Deputy Commissioner of Delhi Police as saying that the body was found in one of the rooms at the servants' quarters of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The room was locked from inside. 

The deceased worked at President's Secretariat and was reportedly unwell for some time.

The deceased has been identified as Trilok Chand. He was a resident of Gandhi Nagar locality in Delhi and had recently come to stay in the servants' quarters.

The body, which is said to be two to three days old, began to rot in the room.

Alarmed by the stench, the neighbours informed the South Avenue Police Station.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the DCP said that it looks like a natural death, as the man was ailing.

An inquest proceeding will be held, the DCP said.

(With ANI inputs)

