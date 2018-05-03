Dead man walking: Rajasthan ATS nabs 'ghost' in fake arms license case

New Delhi: He was investigated in a fake arms license case but because of his 'death', Deepesh could never be arrested. Not until the Rajasthan ATS discovered that Deepesh was actually alive and that he had kept changing addresses to escape the law.

According to a report published in DNA, Deepesh - who deals in real estate - was arrested on Tuesday after it was discovered that he was alive and that he had changed his address at least six times in the last six months. All this while, he was in Mumbai and had also kept changing his mobile numbers to give law enforcement agencies the slip. His luck ran out when repeated intelligence reports suggested that he was not dead and was still allegedly carrying on with his work.

As per sources quoted in the report, Deepesh said during interrogation that he had bought a fake arms license in order to buy a gun for self-protection. He is believed to have said that because he kept getting threats from gangsters due to the nature of his real-estate work, he was compelled to keep a weapon.

Deepesh further claimed that a death certificate in his name was actually not his. The authenticity of the certificate is now being verified.

According to the report, Rajasthan ATS has arrested over 50 men in connection with a fake arms license case. Fake licenses were allegedly given out in the name of BSF and Indian Army officers.