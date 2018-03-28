Deadline to link Aadhaar to welfare schemes extended to June 30

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday extended by three months the deadline of March 31 for linking of Aadhaar with the welfare schemes. The deadline now stands extended to June 30, 2018.

The deadline for linking bank accounts and mobile phone numbers with 12 digit biometric identifier Aadhaar has already been extended indefinitely, till the five-judge constitution bench delivers its judgement on petitions challenging the validity of the biometric scheme and the enabling law.

Earlier, on March 6, 2018, the Centre had indicated to the Supreme Court that the deadline for mandatory linking of Aadhaar to avail various services and welfare schemes run by the government may be further extended beyond March 31. The Centre had said that since some more time would be needed to conclude the prolonged hearing in the Aadhaar case, the government may extend the deadline.

A five-judge Constitution bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AK Sikri, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan had agreed with the contention of Attorney General KK Venugopal. "We have extended the deadline in the past and we will extend the deadline again but we may do it by the end of the month to enable the petitioners in the case to conclude the arguments," Venugopal had told the apex court.

The bench had said, "It is a very valid point raised by the Attorney General and the court would not allow repetitive arguments made by the petitioners' counsel in the matter."

On December 15, 2017, the apex court had extended till March 31, 2018, the deadline for mandatory linking of Aadhaar with various services and welfare schemes.

(With PTI inputs)