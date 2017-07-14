Deal directly with China, it's not a mind-reading exercise: Ex-NSA on Dokalam crisis

New Delhi: India and China must work out a “new modus vivendi” to govern their relationship because the only way to deal with Beijing is directly, former national security advisor Shivshankar Menon said on the Dokalam crisis.

Menon stressed that when it comes to resolving an issue, there is no point drawing lessons from the world or assuming things as it is not a “mind-reading exercise”.

“I’d rather not get into historical analogies, parallels and all the rest of it.

“And rather than guessing at their motives, I would much rather test propositions by actually sitting at a table and talking things through,” Menon said in an exclusive interview with The Hindu.

A stand-off between the Indian and Chinese troops in Doklam entered its second month in July, with both sides refusing to back down from their respective positions.

Asked how serious is the current problem, Menon said, “It is much more complicated. One, it involves three countries; two, it represents a change in the status quo; and three, can’t recall this kind of rhetoric for a long time”.

China insists Dokalam, which it calls Donglang, is an indisputable part of its territory. Bhutan insists the region is disputed between Thimphu and Beijing.

“They are very clear about what they mean to say. And I think you should take what they say at face value,” he said.

Ties between India and China have been under stress for some time. There have been disagreements over a host of issues – from NSG membership, Masood Azhar to CPEC.

“My own sense that both of us must sit down and worked out a new modus vivendi to govern the relationship. It is in both our interests to do so,” Menon added.

He said there have been irritants on both sides and so their relation needs to be recalibrated.