BSF

Deal firmly with Pakistan: BSF martyr's father to Indian government during last rites of son

Singh was one of the four BSF personnel who lost their lives after Pakistan Rangers violated the ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district.

ANI photo

Bharatpur: Hundreds of well-wishers came out of homes to pay their respects as the mortal remains of BSF Assistant Commander Jitendra Singh was brought to his native village in Rajasthan's Bharatpur on Thursday.

“I am proud of my son. The Indian government should deal firmly with Pakistan,” said Singh's father while performing the last rites of his son.

Singh was one of the four BSF personnel who lost their lives after Pakistan Rangers violated the ceasefire once again in Chambliyal sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district.

The ceasefire took place along the International Borders in Jammu and Kashmir. The other troopers who died in the firing are sub-Inspector Rajnish Kumar, ASI Ram Niwas and Constable Hans Raj.

Three BSF personnel were severely injured in the incident. This is the second major ceasefire violation along the IB this month and came despite Director General Military Operations (DGMO) of the two countries agreeing on May 29 to implement the ceasefire pact of 2003 in "letter and spirit".

