Death of a legend: How world reacted to Sridevi's untimely demise

Sridevi, the legendary actor who won the hearts of millions, is no more. She was just 54. In her final few moments, the actor was celebrating a wedding in the family. A mother of two, Sridevi was of the few woman actors in the industry who could carry an entire film on her shoulders.

As news of her death slowly started making the waves, members of Bollywood industry was shocked. Many took to Twitter to express their grief, on the early demise of the superstar.

Amitabh Bachchan tweets he is feeling uneasy and a few minutes later Sridevi dies.

But the reaction of world media and international figures to the untimely demise of the versatile actor was beyond exemplary.

The British Broadcasting Corporation or BBC, a leading broadcaster in the world, called Sridevi a 'superstar' – an honour reserved mostly for male members of Bollywood industry. In an article titled 'Sridevi: Bollywood superstar dies at 54 of heart attack', the BBC wrote, “She was considered one of the very few Indian female superstars capable of huge box office success without the support of a male hero.”

CNN called Sridevi a "Beloved Bollywood actress", whose "credits include some of the most watched films of the '80s and '90s."

Hollywood reporter called Sridevi an “Iconic Bollywood Actress”, while International Business Times (UK) also called her an 'Icon'.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, tweeted, “Really enjoyed meeting Bollywood icon Sri Devi on my recent trip to India. So sad to hear the news of the death of such a terrifically talented actress, performer and producer. #SriDevi.”

Leading Pakistani daily Dawn, featured Sridevi's death as the lead of its online news portal.

Raza Ahmad Rumi, editor of Daily Times, a Pakistan newspaper tweeted:

Shocked hear that #Sridevi the superstar passed away. She was only 54 years old. What an amazing performer and a sensitive actor who evolved so much during memorable career in #Bollywood.

“Bijli giraane main hoon aayi, kehte hain mujhko hawa Hawaii” #RIPSridevi pic.twitter.com/QsPL8pcGgt — Raza Ahmad Rumi (@Razarumi) February 24, 2018

Cameron Bailey, Artistic Director, Toronto International Film Festival, tweeted, "Shocked to hear of the passing of India's legendary Sridevi. Honoured to have been in her presence in 2012 when she visited Toronto for English Vinglish. She made countless millions fall in love with her characters.”