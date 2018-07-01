हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttarakhand

Death toll in Uttarakhand bus accident rises to 48; CM announces compensation

The death toll in the bus mishap in Uttarakhand’s Pauri-Garhwal district has risen to 48 with one more person succumbing to his injuries.

Pic Courtesy: ANI

The death toll in the bus mishap in Uttarakhand’s Pauri-Garhwal district has risen to 48 with one more person succumbing to his injuries. The incident occurred earlier on Sunday when a bus fell into a gorge at Pipali-Bhoan motorway in the Nanidhanda area of Uttarakahand.

The minibus which met with the accident was headed for Ramnagar from Bhoan. The driver reportedly lost control of the bus after which it fell in the 60-foot-deep gorge.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat announced ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the dead. He also said that the state government would take care of the expenses incurred on the treatment of those who got injured.

A magisterial-level inquiry has also been ordered by the state government. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had earlier said that the death toll was likely to rise.

According to the police, the accident took place at about 9 am, near the Queens Bridge on the Pipli-Bhaun road when the driver lost control of the bus. Eight injured people were rushed to nearby medical facilities out of which four were in "very critical" condition.

Inspector General of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Sanjay Gunjial had said that a chopper had been rushed to airlift the remaining injured people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the deaths. "Extremely saddened by the bus accident in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families," the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet. "I pray the injured recover at the earliest. Rescue operations are underway and authorities are providing all possible assistance at the accident site."

