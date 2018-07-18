हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Greater Noida

Death toll mounts to 8 in Greater Noida buildings collapse, 4 arrested

The police have arrested the owner of the land, Ganga Sharan Dwivedi, broker Qasim and two others - Dinesh and Sanjay - in connection with the building collapse. 

ANI photo

New Delhi: Four people have been arrested and a thorough investigation has been initiated after two under-construction buildings collapsed in Greater Noida's Shah Beri village on Tuesday. The death toll in the mishap has mounted to eight while several others are feared trapped under the debris.

Both criminal and administrative aspects will be probed. "I have set up a magisterial inquiry under ADM executive and have given them time of 15 days," Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate, BN Singh told news agency ANI.

An FIR under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 288 (negligent conduct related to the repair of buildings) has been registered. The FIR mentioned 18 people who may face a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. 

The police have arrested the owner of the land, Ganga Sharan Dwivedi, broker Qasim and two others - Dinesh and Sanjay - in connection with the building collapse. 

According to eye-witnesses, the incident occurred after a six-storey under-construction building collapsed and fell on another building late on Tuesday. Use of poor quality building construction material and violation of safety norms is believed to be the main reason behind the mishap. 

Three of the victims have been identified as Ranjit, Shamshad and Priyanka. Three members of Priyanka's family are still trapped. 

Taking cognisance of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the District Magistrate to follow up with the National Disaster Response Force team and Police for relief measures and to ensure immediate rescue.

(With inputs from agencies)

