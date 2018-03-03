Debit cards acceptable for transport services payments

NEW DELHI: Moving towards complete automation and digitisation, the transport department of Delhi government has made debit cards acceptable in all online transactions related to its services.

Further, four motor licensing offices (MLO) will be fully online.

The process of registration certificate(RC) will be completely online from March 7, Transport Commissioner Varsha Joshi said.

"Delighted to inform everyone that debit cards will now be accepted for all online transactions in Transport Deptt offices, thanks to our persistent efforts in coordinating with Finance Deptt/ RBI/ SBI to make online happen in the true sense," the official said in a tweet.

The four MLO offices- Janakpuri, Vasant Vihar, Mall Road, and IP Estate- will be fully online from March 7, she said.

"All applications and fees to be received online and all further intimations to be made on sms."

The Janakpuri and Vasant Vihar offices were already online and no offline transactions were accepted. The same has now been extended to Mall Road and IP Estate MLO offices.

Also, all zonal offices of the department will process the transfer of RC cases only online. Applicants will only be called personally if there is any discrepancy in signatures, she said.

Almost all the transport department services are online and the only thing that was not as a transfer of RC because it entailed the physical transfer of the card.

Now, it has also been made online so that applicants can have an option of sending it by post.

"Introducing automation and online services is a continuous process and it is our endeavour to make everything automated, online and transparent in the near future," Joshi added.