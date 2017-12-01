December 1, 2017: All you need to know

Here is what is making headlines today:

1. Pakistan exposed: Arrested JuD operative reveals ISI's direct role in terror camps

Police on Friday apprehended a Jama'at-ud-Da'wah (JuD)-linked terrorist Mohamad Amir also known as Abu Hamas who revealed how he was being trained by the leaders of terrorist outfits, supervised by ISI officers. Read full report

2. To counter China, India begins process to build 6 nuclear submarines

India has kick-started the process to build six nuclear-powered attack submarines which will significantly boost the Navy's overall strike capabilities in the face of China's growing military maneuvering in the Indo-Pacific region. Read full report

3. Uttar Pradesh Civic Polls: The politics of triumph, comeback and decimation

For those who were predicting that the results of the Uttar Pradesh Civic Polls would reflect the political mood of the entire country, there are many takeaways from the outcome announced on Friday. Definitive results for each major party - one way or the other - shows a clear pattern of either complete domination, surprise resurgence or absolute decimation. Read full report

4. Two teachers arrested on charges of raping 4-year-old in Kolkata's school

The city police on Friday arrested two teachers of a prominent school here, who were accused of sexually abusing a 4-year-old girl. On Thursday, the kindergarten student was allegedly molested inside the toilet during the school hours. Read full report

5. Told Modi no country should be divided on religious lines: Barack Obama

Former US President Barack Obama on Friday said he told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that India must not be split on sectarian lines and emphasised how the country must cherish the fact that Muslims here identify themselves as Indians. Read full report

6. Delhi hospital gives 'dead' twins to family, one found alive later

One of the newborn twins, who were declared dead by Delhi's Shalimar Bagh Max Hospital, was on Friday found alive by its family. The hospital authority handed over the twins to the family in plastic bags. However, on the way back to their home, the parents realised that one of the twins showed movements. Read full report

7. Instant triple talaq illegal; 3-yr jail term for husband, says draft law

Giving instant triple talaq will be illegal and void and will attract a jail term of three years for the husband, according to a draft law aimed to curb the practice which continues despite the Supreme Court striking it down. Read full report