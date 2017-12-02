December 2, 2017: All you need to know

Here is what is making headlines today:

1. Virat Kohli becomes 1st captain to score hat-trick of tons in 3-match Test series

Indian cricket's current 'Milestone Man' Virat Kohli on Saturday became the first international captain to hit three successive hundreds in a three-Test series. Kohli also completed his individual 5000 runs in the longest version of the game. Read full report

2. Infosys appoints Salil S Parekh as CEO and MD

Infosys on Saturday appointed Salil S Parekh as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the company effective January 2, 2018. Parekh is a member of the Group Executive Board at French IT services company Capgemini. Salil joined Capgemini in 2000 as a result of the acquisition of the consulting division of Ernst and Young and occupied various leadership positions in the Group. Read full report

3. Don't want to compete with Modi in race for 'humble background': Manmohan Singh

Taking potshots at Narendra Modi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Saturday said that he does not speak of his humble background because he does not want people to take pity on him on the basis of his past. Read full report

4. Ivanka Trump came to India to get Aadhaar': UIDAI gives epic response to viral meme

Ivanka Trump, daughter and advisor of US President Donald Trump, has returned after two-day visit to attend Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in India. But Ivanka's visit seemed to have given a lot of fodder to the Twitterati who shared several funny memes after she was photographed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read full report

5. Railways unveils new Rajdhani, Shatabdi coaches with upgraded features - Details inside

With an aim to improve train passenger experience on its premium Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains, Indian Railways has decided to upgrade its trains with enhanced features. Keeping this in view, new 'Swarna' coaches of the Rajdhani Express with facilities such as 'auto janitor' system in toilets and LED lighting were unveiled by the Railway Ministry at New Delhi Station. Read full report

6. Bharti Singh's dance with fiance Harsh Limbachiyaa looks straight out of a movie - Watch

Ace comedienne Bharti Singh is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend Harsh Limbachiyaa. Pictures of the couple have been doing rounds on the internet for quite some time with the couple looking adorable in their pre-wedding photoshoot. Read full report