December 3, 2017: All you need to know

Here is what is making headlines today:

1. Chabahar Port, allowing India to bypass Pakistan, inaugurated in Iran

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday inaugurated a newly built extension to the country's main Arabian Sea outlet, the strategic Chabahar Port on the Gulf of Oman, which more than triples its capacity and poses a challenge for a port under construction in neighbouring Pakistan. Read full report

2. Rahul Gandhi's office insulted me, claims Shehzad Poonawalla

Congress leader and Maharashtra Congress secretary Shehzad Poonawalla, who has called the process to elect party president as 'rigged', on Sunday accused Rahul Gandhi's office of insulting him. A week before Rahul Gandhi's expected elevation as Congress president, party leader Shehzad Poonawalla on November 29 had said former's elevation is a 'selection not an election'. Read full report

3. Congress associated with evils of casteism, communalism: PM Narendra Modi in Rajkot

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the opposition party of promoting corruption, casteism, communalism and nepotism. "The Congress is associated with evils of corruption, casteism, communalism and nepotism. The youth are not ready to accept the grand old party," PM says. Read full report

4. 'Supermoon' brightens up skies for stargazers, Delhi misses the thrill

Stargazers were in for a treat in many parts of the globe on Sunday as the “Supermoon” shined in all its glory as it moved closer to Earth, but people in the national capital may have missed the thrill owing to an overcast sky and high air-pollution. Read full report

5. Bigg Boss 11 Weekend ka Vaar: Bandgi Kalra’s eviction leaves Puneesh Sharma teary eyed

Tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss season 11, weekend ka vaar began on an interesting note. Katrina Kaif entered the house and all the men of the house had to compete to impress the gorgeous actress. Various tasks like sketching, rolling out rotis and even belly dancing was performed by the men of the house. Read full report