Vijay Mallya

Decision on my extradition, Christian Michel's extradition not linked: Vijay Mallya

A day after offering to pay back 100% principal amount to banks, Vijay Mallya said on Thursday that a decision on his extradition to India should not be linked to the recent extradition of Christian Michel.

Decision on my extradition, Christian Michel's extradition not linked: Vijay Mallya
File photo

A day after offering to pay back 100% principal amount to banks, Vijay Mallya said on Thursday that a decision on his extradition to India should not be linked to the recent extradition of Christian Michel.

Michel, suspected to be a middeleman in the AgustaWestland chopper scam, was brought back to India on Tuesday night after a UAE court gave the green signal. Soon after, there were calls for a similar move to bring back Mallya, who faces charges of defaulting on loans worth Rs 9,000 crore, from the UK. "Respectfully to all commentators, I cannot understand how my extradition decision or the recent extradition from Dubai and my settlement offer are linked in any way," the former liquor baron tweeted on Thursday morning. "Wherever I am physically, my appeal is "Please take the money". I want to stop the narrative that I stole money."

 

 

Mallya, who fled to the UK in March of 2016, has attempted to shun the defaulter tag attached to his name. On Thursday, Mallya fired a series of tweets in which he said he is willing to re-pay the principal amount taken in loans from banks for the now defunct Kingfisher Airlines. 

In September, a UK court had fixed December 10 as the date to deliver its verdict on whether beleaguered liquor baron can be extradited to India to face charges of fraud and money laundering.

