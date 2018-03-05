Declare nikah halala as rape and polygamy an offence: PIL in SC

New Delhi: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court on Monday demanding it to declare nikah halala and polygamy as 'unconstitutional'.

The PIL has been filed by lawyer and political activist Ashwini Upadhyay, according to ANI.

Through his plea, Upadhyay pleaded before the top court to declare both the practices as violation of fundamental rights.

"I have filed a PIL to declare Section 2 of Muslim Personal Act, which recognises polygamy and Nikah Halala, as unconstitutional and violation of fundamental rights," Upadhyay told ANI.

The petitioner also urged the top court to declare 'Nikah Halala' as rape under section 375 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and declare polygamy an offence under Section of 494 of the IPC and also triple talaq, an offence under Section 498 of the IPC.

The practice of 'Nikah Halala' requires the divorced woman to marry someone else, consummate the marriage and then get a divorce in order to again marry her first husband under the Muslim personal law.

(With ANI inputs)