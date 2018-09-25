हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ram Setu

Declare 'Ram Setu' a nation heritage: Subramanian Swamy

Last year,  Discovery Communications-owned Science Channel in a promo had claimed that the mythical 'Ram Setu' between India and Sri Lanka actually exists.  

Image Courtesy: Science Channel

NEW DELHI: The ancient  'Ram Setu' should be declared a national heritage, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday.

Referring to his 10-year-old plea in the Supreme Court, the BJP leader claimed that the top court had issued a notice to the Centre on this. 

However, the Centre has failed to respond to the matter in the last decade, said Swamy.

The top court has now asked him to wait for 10 days.

"Are the ancient Hindu myths of a land bridge connecting India and Sri Lanka true? Scientific analysis suggests they are," the channel had tweeted.

The promo said the bridge may have been built by humans and may not be a natural formation.

Citing images from a Nasa satellite, the show quotes American archaeologists who say the 50-km stretch, also called the Adam's bridge, is man-made. 

"The rocks on top of the sand actually pre-date the sand. So there is more to the story," an archaeologist in the promo says. This hints that while the sand formation was natural, the rocks, which are said to be 7,000 years old, have been placed there. 

Ram Setu
Subramanian Swamy
BJP

