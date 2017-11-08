Deemed varsities cannot use 'University' in their names, rules Supreme Court

NEW DELHI: Deemed varsities can no longer use the word "university" in their names, ruled the Supreme Court. The top court further asked the University Grants Commission to implement the order within a month.

The SC was listening to a case involving the entitlement of the Deemed varsities to start engineering courses through distance mode and award degrees for the same. The order was passed on Friday, November 3.

SC's decision has come as a major blow for several varsities. There are 117 deemed varsities in India, many of them seeking the status of full-fledged private universities.

The court further added that varsities and institutes can award degrees but cannot use the word “University” by virtue of Section 23 of the UGC Act.

“I wish the Supreme Court while this direction, should have detailed and discussed these provisions of UGC Act, 1956. I am also surprised to note that the Supreme Court feels that the Deemed Universities are unregulated, which is not the case, in fact they are the most regulated rather controlled segment,” said Ravi Bhardwaj, a lawyer who has represented deemed universities in court.