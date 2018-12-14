Deep depression in Bay of Bengal to intensify into cyclone, rains forecast in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: A deep depression in the Bay of Bengal was around 900 kms off Chennai and is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours bringing rains in coastal areas of north Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha, regional weather office said Friday.

Addressing reporters here, Director of Area Cyclone Warning Centre S Balachandran said the deep depression lying over southeast Bay of Bengal, about 900 kms from Chennai, is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours and into a severe cyclonic storm in subsequent 24 hours.

"It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh coast between Ongole and Kakinada during December 17 afternoon," he said.

Rainfall of various degrees (heavy to very heavy) is likely to occur over coastal Andhra Pradesh, south Chhattisgarh and Odisha from December 15 to 17, the department said even as it warned of high speed winds gradually reaching upto 100 km per hour during the journey of the cyclone.

With the sea condition likely to be 'very rough', the weather department has advised fishermen not to venture into Bay of Bengal during the next three days till December 17.