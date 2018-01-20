हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deeply anguished by fire at factory in Bawana: PM Modi

Delhi government has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Jan 20, 2018, 22:44 PM IST
Pic courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he was deeply anguished by the fire at a factory in Delhi's Bawana area.

The PMO quoted the PM as saying, "Deeply anguished by the fire at a factory in Bawana. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives. May those who are injured recover quickly."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted:

At least seventeen people were feared dead after a fire ripped through a two-storeyed factory in outer Delhi's Bawana industrial area on Saturday evening.

A Delhi fire services official said that the blaze, which started from a firecracker factory, has been brought under control. 

According to the official, there is a rubber factory on the second storey above the firecracker factory.

"The factory falls in the Delhi State Industrial And Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) area," he said.

On the other hand, North Delhi Mayor Preety Aggarwal said, "I received information about the incident on phone at around 9 pm & we immediately rushed to the spot. The situation is under control now."

Meanwhile, Delhi government has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)

